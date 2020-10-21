SEAL Team season 4 premiere spoilers: Are Jason, Cerberus in trouble?







The SEAL Team season 4 premiere is coming on Wednesday, November 25, and we’ve now got another big dose of information on what is coming! This is an episode directed by David Boreanaz, and it has a lot to take on — think in terms of the aftermath of the season 3 finale, let alone a new and dangerous mission that will throw Jason into peril. This is a two-part installment that will dive into Jason’s past, but also feature a dangerous situation for both him and our beloved dog Cerberus.

Want to get some more discussion on SEAL Team in video form? Then view what we have to say about the finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the SEAL Team season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“God of War” – Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The dramatic season premiere was directed by Bravo One himself, David Boreanaz.

Just in case you were unsure as to how hard SEAL Team was going to go early on in the season, there’s your answer: This is a show that isn’t holding all that much back. It’s going to be big, bold, and dramatic almost right away … and probably close out the premiere with some sort of cliffhanger.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to SEAL Team and what’s coming up next

What do you want to see when it comes to the SEAL Team season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







