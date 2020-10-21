Queen of the South season 5: A new series-regular promotion







It’s been a good while since we’ve had news to pass on when it comes to Queen of the South season 5. Luckily, it feels like we’re inching ever closer to the series coming back, and we have a new series-regular promotion to share to go along with it.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Molly Burnett has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes — which we’re hoping will be back at some point in 2021. Burnett plays the character Kelly Anne on the series, who has been around for the past few years. She is a character with her fair share of demons, but we’ve also seen here and there that she’s capable of working alongside Teresa. Where is she going to land moving into the new season? That’s what we still have to figure out.

One of the things that is so refreshing about Queen of the South is that with each season comes a different reinvention, and we’re sure that this is going to be taking place again coming up. Over the course of the fifth season, we’re anticipating some new turns, differing characters, and Teresa continuing to make some big moves when it comes to her operation. It goes without saying that not everything is going to go according to plan — such is the way of things with this world.

Of course, more than anything else we’re just hoping that the entire cast and crew has a safe production and that we have a chance to dive into this world again in the new year. We know that for a lot of people out there, Queen of the South serves as a way to get some genuine escapism from much of the outside world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen of the South season 5

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen of the South season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







