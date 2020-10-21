SEAL Team season 4, FBI season 3 premiere dates revealed at CBS







Curious to learn the premiere dates for SEAL Team season 4, FBI season 3, and a number of other shows? Go ahead and consider this your resource!

Today, CBS confirmed a handful of premiere dates to go along with the ones that are already out there, and we begin with the David Boreanaz show coming back on Wednesday, November 25 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. For the record, it’s super-weird to premiere a show the day before Thanksgiving given that ratings for this week are often weaker. Yet, we feel like the network is in a tough spot right now. Because of later productions it may be hard to air them sooner, and they want to obviously get shows on the air whenever they can. SEAL Team will join a lineup that includes The Amazing Race and SWAT, which are both already on the air.

Want to get some more discussion on SEAL Team in video form? Then view what we have to say about the finale below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

As for some other news, Bull is going to return with new episodes on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, both FBI and its FBI: Most Wanted spin-off series are each going to return on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. These shows will help CBS fill in their lineup, and they are all currently in production. We hope that we’ll get a wide array of episodes for all of them, but at the same time we have to be flexible and recognize that things are going to be subject to change.

You may have heard the news already, but SEAL Team is one of the drama series out there that, for certain, is not addressing the global health crisis. Why? They want to serve as an escape for a lot of people out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







