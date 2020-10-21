Blue Bloods season 11: Are we inching closer to first promo?







There’s a chance that you’ve heard the news at this point that Blue Bloods season 11 production is currently underway. Now that we’ve said that, let’s get into the next big thing: When could we see the first promo?

The first thing that we should note is this: We don’t have an official premiere date as of yet. There isn’t going to be a trailer until we end up getting that date, since CBS is going to want something specific to promote.

When it comes to the contents of the first promo, we don’t expect it to be jam-packed of all sorts of content. One of the things that we’ve seen with Blue Bloods over the years is that the show doesn’t get a large amount of promo time from CBS. Often they’ll give you just a 10 or 20-second promo. We think the first Blue Bloods promo will give you a small update on the state of things with the Reagans, but in the end reverberate on what some of the central themes of the show are — think in terms of family, and watching these people come together in order to resolve potential differences. That’s still going to be there.

Of course, if there are notable guest stars or important themes being addressed in the new season, we hope that CBS does spend a moment promoting them. Sure, Blue Bloods does have a loyal following already, but shouldn’t the network want to add to that somehow?

