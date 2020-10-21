The Bachelorette: Yosef Aborady class Clare Crawley date ‘classless’







We knew that we were going to get some drama on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, and this is clearly where Yosef Aborady enters the mix. This guy is totally full of opinions, and a lot of them are clashing with the other guys.

The drama with Yosef first started during the group date early on in the episode, where he tried to speak for the whole group after Clare got upset they weren’t altogether excited to steal her away. Then, he proceeded to rant after the fact … and then later in the episode, he referred to Clare’s dodgeball date as “classless,” as it required some of the guys to strip down in the event that they wanted to compete with her.

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far from Yosef, he is set up clearly to be the villain of this season. Has he not watched the show before? He doesn’t seem to understand the drama or the antics that tend to happen here, even if it is icky that there was a date largely about stripping. If he had concerns over it, there were probably a million better ways to address it.

