Mayans MC season 3: Is filming finally set to get underway?







We know that there have been people eagerly awaiting news regarding a Mayans MC season 3 production start date. Even still, very little is confirmed, but we are happy to start getting news pointing in the right direction.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Sons of Anarchy follow-up is one of the permitted shows that is currently set to film within the greater Los Angeles area. This goes alongside some other recent rumors suggesting that cameras could be rolling in the coming days. Things are secretive (as they often are within this industry), but there’s plenty of reason at this point to be optimistic.

So why the long wait for more new episodes to air? A lot of that has to do with (of course) the global health crisis, which halted season 3 production earlier this year before it could ever begin. The powers-that-be wanted to wait in order to ensure that everything was done right; with that in mind, it was deemed better to make sure everyone could be as safe as possible. Whenever the cast and crew are back out on location, they will be adhering to the same health and safety protocols as a number of other major projects that are out there. There is a real understanding in general that we have to be patient with all of these shows, as there could be some bumps in the road along the way. (The major concern right now are surges in cases in parts of the US.)

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that season 3 will air on FX at some point in the late winter/early spring. That will of course depend heavily on the state of production, let alone when FX decides they want it back.

