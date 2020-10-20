Prodigal Son season 2, The Resident season 4 teased in new promo







Are you eager to watch Prodigal Son season 2? What about The Resident season 4? Even though you may be waiting a while to see either one (think January), the folks over at Fox have at least released a new video detailing what to expect.

If you look below, you can get a fairly good sense of how all of their scripted shows are going to be promoted — the video highlights the two aforementioned shows alongside both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. This is a reminder that these shows are all still coming, even if Fox made a decision months ago to hold back on a traditional fall season. While there are other networks that are finding a way to program in time for the fall, this does make a good bit of sense to wait. They put themselves in a spot where they didn’t have to rush back any production, and allowed them to have the leeway in case things did have to shut down again.

Now, the real challenge for Fox has to be making sure that a lot of these viewers do ultimately come back. Long layoffs can be a particularly large challenge for a lot of people out there, as you have to contend with the fact that there have been so many months since your last episodes. You run the risk of viewers not tuning in again, so a big campaign at this point is going to be necessary.

It does remain to be seen how much any of these shows are going to take long looks at the health crisis — it’s a given that The Resident will, but for everyone else it may be a bit more situational. It could impact many characters’ lives, though it’s obvious that there will also be other things that need to be a focus.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son right now

What do you want to see on Prodigal Son season 2 and some of these other shows?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







