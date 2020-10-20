Lovecraft Country finale ratings: Do they set stage for season 2 renewal?







We’ve now seen the ratings for the Lovecraft Country finale over at HBO, and they leave us with a big question: Are we closer now to a season 2 renewal?

While we wish we could proclaim that there is some glorious renewal news in this article, we can’t quite go there yet … though we do have some other good things to pass along. Sunday’s new episode ended up generating over 880,000 live viewers on the network, making it the most-watched episode of the series in that measure. Obviously, there are a lot of viewers who are not calculated in that total — think along the lines of people who stream the show or watch it via their DVRs or On-Demand. The real number is likely somewhere in the millions.

Still, seeing this positive trajectory in terms of live ratings alone should serve as enough of a reminder to HBO that they want more of the series down the road. We think that a renewal will be coming, and the only reason for the wait was ensuring they have the perfect plan for how to do it. There are story considerations sure, but also logistical ones given that creating something within a pandemic is far from easy. You want to make sure that all of the proper variables are in place and you are able to produce the content that you want perfectly. Patience here can go a long way.

Hopefully, more news will come out about Lovecraft Country and the future at some point over the next couple of weeks. For now, though, we’re fine being able to digest some of the events that transpired following this past episode.

