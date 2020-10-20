Dexter season 9: Should supporting favorites return for limited series?







In the event that you didn’t know already, Dexter is returning to Showtime in the form of a limited series. This will be a chance to give us a greater sense of closure, and then also maybe turn around the negative feelings that everyone had about the end of season 8.

Yet, there are still mysteries aplenty about some of the finer details on this revival, including just who in terms of supporting characters could be appearing on the show. We’ve already wrote that the jury is still out on Jennifer Carpenter, though it does still feel like Deb could return in ghostly form.

What about everyone else? A lot of it could just depend on how much time Dexter spends back in Miami, where a lot of these people would still live. It would be fun to see characters like Angel Batista or Quinn again, though the specific context to them turning up now would be hard to figure out unless the title character returned. Meanwhile, the status of some other characters could depend largely on whether or not certain actors are available. Take, for example, Aimee Garcia (who played Jamie Batista in the later seasons), who is currently a series regular over on Lucifer.

We’re sure that in some shape or form, we’ll see a few familiar faces on Dexter season 9 (if you want to call it that) — fan service is important to a lot of people! This could be similar in a long-form way to what we saw with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which did find a way to bring on board some former cast members in various forms.

If you haven’t heard, production on the new Dexter is going to be taking place in the winter, with the plan being that it will air on Showtime this coming fall. We’ll have further updates along the way.

