Away canceled at Netflix; no season 2 for Hilary Swank, cast







For everyone out there hoping to see a little bit more of Away at Netflix, we come bearing some bad news. Today, Deadline reported that there is no season 2 coming for the space drama.

Going into the show’s run on Netflix, we know that there were some high hopes — how in the world could there not be? We’re talking about a visually-stunning series with a big-name star in Hilary Swank. Unfortunately, it’s just becoming harder and harder over time for new shows to have a shot on the streaming service. There is so much competition, and then you offset that with the simple fact that it costs so much money to make a show like this in the first place.

Then, you throw in there the global health crisis and the myriad of problems this creates when it comes to getting a show back to work. There have been multiple cancellations out there due to this and this alone. Heck, there have been some shows that have been renewed and then canceled, with GLOW being perhaps the most notable example of this. At least Away never really had all that much in the way of false hope, though we’re sure that this is hardly a silver lining for a lot of people out there looking to see it back.

So could the series end up somewhere else? While theoretically possible, we think that it’s ultimately unlikely. It’s hard for a show like this to navigate somewhere else due to complicated streaming rights and also the overall cost. The best hope if you liked Away is simply that you will see some of the talent associated with this show ultimately navigate somewhere else. We think that there will be a demand for some of them.

Just in case you do love a good space drama, we recommend that you check out Star Trek: Discovery instead. In general, there is a lot of competition out there on the air.

