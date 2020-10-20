The Voice premiere: John Holiday shocks with beautiful blind audition







On Monday night’s premiere episode of The Voice, we of course saw a wide array of blind auditions. Some were absolutely fantastic, whereas a few others probably aren’t going to be super-memorable after the fact.

Yet, we do have a feeling we’ll be remembering the final performer of the night for quite some time. This was someone who the show kept from us for the first minute or two — leaving us to hear nothing other her beautiful, jazzy voice. This was someone who was going to have a lot of range and an ability to take on all sorts of fantastic stuff moving forward. The question we had was just how long it was going to take for her to get a turn from all four of the judges — after all, John Legend was the first to turn and he did so almost right away.

Ultimately, we got to know the singer’s name was John Holiday, and John Legend decided to block Kelly. He is from Texas, which probably was an even further blow to Kelly. He is apparently an opera singer away from the show, which makes what he did here all the more remarkable.

We do love auditions like this, given that John is the sort of person you would never expect on a show like this. A big part of the joy comes via that element of surprise, and we loved every second of what he did here. Let’s be honest — there is no bad choice for him to make when it comes to a coach. So long as he has this range and ability to play around with notes, he is going to go super-far.

What did you think about some of the performances that we saw on The Voice premiere, especially from John Holiday?

