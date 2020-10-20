Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Cody contemplates the end







In just a little over the week now, the finale for Big Brother 22 All-Stars is going to be here — and now is when big decisions are going to be made. For Cody, that includes who he is going to take to the final two.

In a monologue to us live-feeders tonight, Cody expressed ambivalence over whether or not Nicole would truly take him, but also that he doesn’t fully buy Nicole’s woe-is-me approach to campaigning. He doesn’t believe for a second that she won’t have votes at the end — and that she is going to downplay and downplay herself until the very end. Cody may get the edit sometimes of a dim bulb, but he is a lot more aware strategically than people always give him credit for.

So does this all mean that Cody would take Enzo to the final two over Nicole? We think he’s certainly considering it, given that he may have a more accurate depiction there of where he stands. He also doesn’t think that there is a chance Enzo will cut him — he is confident about where he stands in terms of his ability to win the game, and he should be. The only way Cody loses at this point is if someone cuts him.

This is, of course, where we get to the following question: Who is going to be bold enough to do it? Will someone find a way to reach within themselves and get together the guts?

