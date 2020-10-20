The Crown season 5 spoilers: Is Dominic West playing Prince Charles?







The Crown season 5 is still a long ways down the road. Yet, we do still have some casting news that makes us very much intrigued for what the future holds.

According to a new report from The Sun, The Affair alum Dominic West is currently poised to be appear on the final seasons of the show as Prince Charles. If this casting is confirmed, it will turn out to be all sorts of fantastic. How could it not be? This is a fantastic, accomplished actor who could do a lot with this character, which is especially important when you consider some of the stories that will be in the final season — including the relationship between Charles and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

Some of the cast for The Crown season 5 will reportedly include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

For those who are not familiar, The Crown season 4 still has to premiere on Netflix, so you’re probably going to be waiting many months to see this particular iteration of the show. The end of The Crown has been a subject of great speculation for a good while now. Originally, the show was set to run for six seasons, only for that to be changed and for things to wrap up in five. Then, it was changed again as we were left in a place where season 6 would be the final season. It’s been a back-and-forth, but at this point we’re pretty confident that season 6 will, in fact, be the end of the road. We should at least get two seasons of West in the role … provided that these reports turn out to be true.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Crown right now

What do you want to see on The Crown season 5?

Are there any castings you are especially excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







