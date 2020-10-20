Legends of Tomorrow season 6 spoilers: Who is Bishop, possible Big Bad?







Do we already have a sense as to who the Big Bad is going to be as we enter Legends of Tomorrow season 6? All signs do seem to indicate so.

After all, a new report from over at TVLine indicates that Raffi Barsoumian of The Vampire Diaries fame is going to be brought in as Bishop, a genius of the potentially evil variety. According to the official character description that is out there, this is a man who (somehow) has “seen the end of the world, and he thinks he has a way to save it … But despite his purported love of humanity, Bishop isn’t great with people. He pretends to be a groovy bon vivant with a taste for cognac and a killer vinyl collection, but in fact, he’s a sadistic egomaniac who treats all living creatures — human and alien alike — as his scientific playthings.”

We do think that there’s something major to be said here about the word “alien,” given that Sara Lance was seemingly abducted after the events of this past season. This is going to be by far the most paranormal of any season of Legends of Tomorrow that we’ve seen, and that does make us wonder what these aliens will look like. What are they going to appear like in relation to the Dominators, or to some of the characters that we’ve seen over on Supergirl over the years.

In the end, we just hope that this villain is dynamic and all sorts of entertaining, given that adversaries have really been the weakest part of the show over the years. Save for the Legion of Doom and, on his own, Damien Darhk, have any of them really made an impact? It takes a minute to even remember the Fates from the end of this past season.

What do you want to see from Bishop on Legends of Tomorrow season 6?

