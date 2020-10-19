Filthy Rich episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for Mardi Gras chaos!







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on Filthy Rich episode 5 next week? Well, it seems like it’s going to be an episode largely about a central event: Mardi Gras!

We’ll be the first to say at the moment that we love every single thing about this episode. For starters, be barely get any sort of great TV chaos set around Mardi Gras. If you are a show, why not embrace it and do a little bit of something different? There will be some emotional stuff in here, but you better believe that a turn could very well cause some things to spiral.

If you do want some more insight, be sure to check out the full Filthy Rich episode 5 synopsis:

Margaret’s confidante, Franklin, uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother’s memory. Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric – much to Margaret’s dismay – appear in a political commercial for the local Governor, Virgil Love, and Ginger gets pulled into the debacle once it’s revealed that Sin Wagon has dirt on the Governor. When that information gets into the hands of the wrong people, Ginger is put in a dangerous situation in the all-new “Proverbs 20:6” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Oct. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-105) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).

So what is “Proverbs 20:6”? For all of those wondering, is the following (per the New International Version): “Many claim to have unfailing love, but a faithful person who can find?” This is a statement that is all about loyalty, and how difficult it can be to find someone who really holds that same belief. It’s far from an easy thing to locate within this world, especially one with so much drama.

The good news at the moment is this — at the moment, there is no clear evidence that Filthy Rich is going to be airing at a later time, similar to what we’re seeing this time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Filthy Rich right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Filthy Rich episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo:

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







