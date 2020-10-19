Euphoria season 2: Special episode starring Zendaya coming in December







While there is no official premiere date as of yet for a Euphoria season 2, we do at least know this: A special episode is coming!

Today, HBO confirmed that their Zendaya-led drama is going to be airing a holiday-themed episode on Sunday, December 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is one that will featuring Rue trying to get in the holiday spirit amidst what happened with Jules, and with her own addiction, at the end of season 1. We don’t exactly think that this is going to be an especially happy, festive installment based on some of the info that we’ve got right now.

Just in case you wanted a little more news here, TVLine reports that Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) will also appear in this episode as Rue’s sobriety mentor Ali. He appeared in four episodes of the first season.

Just in case this news was enough for you, there is also a second bonus episode coming at some point in the future. There is no premiere date for that as of yet. Both episodes have been made following all of the proper health and safety guidelines — and also very much a secret. The most that we heard about these episodes previously was a super-cryptic tease from Zendaya that something more could be coming.

A part of the reason for these episodes may just be having at least something to tide us over for a while. After all, we don’t get the sense that Euphoria itself is returning with a proper season 2 in the near future. This is a show that takes a good bit of time to prepare, let alone to make and schedule.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you think about this Euphoria season 2 bonus episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







