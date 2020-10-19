The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: Who’s back for the premiere?







We know that The Good Doctor season 4 premiere is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks — now, we also know who is surprisingly going to be a part of it!

According to a report from TVLine, be prepared to see the return of Beau Garrett in the upcoming episode as Jessica. She hasn’t appeared on the show since the end of the first season, and it felt like she was one of those characters who was just left in the past, never to really be seen or heard from again. She was the in-house attorney at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, so maybe there is going to be something that requires her services?

For more The Good Doctor video insight right now, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. That’s where you can also see a finale review!

It remains to be seen whether or not Garrett will be back again beyond the premiere, but it’s possible that her return could be linked to the death of Dr. Melendez given that the two did have a lengthy relationship. She also does have some ties to Dr. Glassman, and that dynamic could be explored a little bit more.

If nothing else, maybe this tiny dose of season 1 nostalgia will play well opposite some of the chaos that will be seen throughout the remainder of the episode. Remember that the first show back is going to explore the onset of the global health crisis, especially when it comes to how certain characters are going to be coping with it. There is going to be a lot of emotional turmoil, and we have to imagine that this will leave a mark on all the core characters in some way.

Related News – Check out some further official news on The Good Doctor premiere right now

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to come back around for some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







