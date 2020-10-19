Legacies season 3 filming now underway; what to expect







We know that there has been feverish anticipation for a while to see Legacies season 3 on the air … and we are a little bit closer to it now.

In a new post on Twitter late last week, show executive producer Julie Plec confirmed that both this and Roswell, New Mexico are kicking off production on their latest batch of new episodes. Like with every other show out there, be prepared for them to take every precaution possible behind the scenes in order to better ensure safety. If you are interested in getting a better sense of what things currently look like, all you have to do is look below!

So what is the show going to be bringing to the table when it’s back? Well, for starters, they need to explain that Hope – Landon cliffhanger from the end of the second season! That was not meant to be the finale, but it ended up being that way thanks to the global health crisis. We’re left with questions aplenty as to what is going to be coming up next and suffice it to say, we’re excited in order to find out.

One other thing that will be thrilling is being able to see the musical episode in all of its greatness. This was another episode planned for the spring, and Legacies is one of the only shows that can really pull this off and have it make a certain degree of sense. Go ahead and blame its anything-goes style for that. New episodes should start airing next year, and we’re hoping to get more insight about it in the weeks to come.

What do you most want to check out when it comes to Legacies season 3?

Congrats to @cwlegacies and @CWRoswellNM for beginning to shoot their 3rd Seasons. I can't believe we're finally able to continue our stories — and I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO SEE THE SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL EPISODE. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) October 15, 2020

