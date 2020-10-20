Power Book II: Ghost season 1 filming wraps; episode 6 awaits!







We know that everyone is still currently waiting in order to see Power Book II: Ghost episode 6, let alone all that follows it. For the time being, though, we come bearing some good news on the whole season altogether!

In a recent post on Instagram, showrunner/creator Courtney Kemp confirmed that production on the first batch of episodes is now officially complete. There is still a season 2 set to film, and that’s something to look forward to down the road. The second half of this season will be premiering when we get around to December, so at least you don’t have to wait too long on that.

All in all, we’d say that the first season of Power Book II: Ghost has been nothing short of an unabashed success. There was a lot of pressure coming into this season to match the success of the original show, and Kemp and the writers have found a way to both honor the original show and give us something a little bit new. We’re also currently left off on a great cliffhanger, as we’re left to speculate on whether or not Davis is really betraying Tariq and working with Cooper Saxe. Time will tell with that…

