Blue Bloods season 11: A look at potential Joe Hill storylines







Joe Hill is one of the most intriguing parts of Blue Bloods season 11, and for a wide array of different reasons. We’d be surprised if he is in every episode, but no doubt he is going to be an important part of the season. He’s a new-found grandson to Frank Reagan, and it just so happens that he is also a part of the NYPD. Coincidence? Definitely, but one the show clearly wanted to show a different aspect of policing.

It’s fair to say that this revelation on Joe’s life is going to change a lot about his career, especially in terms of how others treat him. That was confirmed further by executive producer Kevin Wade, who had the following to say to TV Insider:

“Is it best for him to have a great-grandfather and a grandfather who were police commissioners, one uncle who’s a very famous NYPD detective, another who’s an NYPD sergeant and an aunt who is high up in the district attorney’s office? … It would completely change how everybody he worked with looked at him and related to him.”

What we are hoping is that through this season, there are individual opportunities to see Joe alongside other characters on the show — and not just within family dinner scenes. That’s also important given that we don’t know what family dinners are going to look like in this climate. They are essential to the series, but also hard to portray while also sending the right message. It may not be the biggest story point of the season, but how the writers tackle this is honestly one of the things we’re the most intrigued about going into the season.

Based on what Wade says here, it does feel like we’ll at the very least see more of how certain people respond to Joe in his day-to-day life.

