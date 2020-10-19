Dancing with the Stars 29 results preview: Can Vernon Davis recover?







As we prepare for tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 results show, there is one legitimate fear that we’ve got: That Vernon Davis will be eliminated well before his time.

We know that in terms of overall talent, the former NFL star should not be eliminated as of yet. He hasn’t had a breakout routine over the past couple of weeks, but you get the feeling that he is hovering right around where one could come at almost any point.

Yet, this is what makes tonight’s new episode almost impossible to predict: It’s hard to look at the overall field of contestants and project just who is the worst dancer of the bunch. Everyone is probably either good or great. Nelly may be overall the weakest, but he’s coming off of his strongest dance of the season and he’s got a fan base that is clearly ready to support him at almost any turn. Chrishell Stause has been a little up-and-down in terms of her scores, but she’s got a support base, as well.

What we are trying to get at right now is pretty simple: This could be the most predictable season in a while. The only people we feel 100% good about entering tonight are Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean, both on a combination of overall dance quality and fan following. Johnny Weir is also there at around 99%. There’s a lot of variance almost everywhere else across the board.

Who do you think is going to be eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode?

