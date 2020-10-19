The Good Doctor season 4 premiere spoilers: More on ‘Frontline, Part 1’







The Good Doctor season 4 premiere is now airing in just a matter of two weeks! We know that it’s been a long wait to see it, but we do have the most comprehensive details on what to expect that we’ve seen to date.

With that very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and share the full The Good Doctor season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Frontline Part 1” – In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez, on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Want more lead-up to The Good Doctor season 4? Then be sure to watch our new video at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and also view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming…

The new information in here comes mostly from some of the supporting characters. Take, for example, Dr. Park preparing for his move to Phoenix … which may not actually happen. It’s realistic to think that the pandemic could keep him in San Jose, as travel is difficult and he also is going to see an influx of new patients. Meanwhile, for Morgan we wonder how she is going to find herself getting equipped to her own new normal. She has to figure out how she is going to continue to treat patients despite her own diagnosis. There is a lot to unravel for these characters, and not all of it will be likely resolved in the first episode.

Related News – Be sure to get more updates on the Good Doctor premiere now and what to expect

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 and its big premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other insight pertaining to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







