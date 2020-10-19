Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: The World Health Organization







On the October 18 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, we had a chance to see a focus on something that matters. Think in terms of the United States and the World Health Organization. This is a group that a lot of people out there probably weren’t altogether familiar with a couple of years ago … but times are different.

If you remember, the President announced that he would be withdrawing from the WHO within the next year — but what are the implications of that? For starters, the organization is one that has achieved great things. Think in terms of what they have done to eradicate smallpox. They’ve done valuable work, and provided tremendous resources to countries in need.

Yet, their imperfections have become the focus over the past few months — something that seems mostly political. We don’t think that Oliver’s segment was meant to just bestow the virtues of this organization. This was a more nuanced approach to everything that the organization does, the timetable to make the world better, and anything/everything in between. There was some of John’s signature humor along the way, but also notes that there is still time in order to fix things. Yet, the road ahead isn’t easy.

Are there times that John tends to be pessimistic? Sure, but it’s not that he is devoid of hope. Rather, he operates as a realist who uses comedy to get viewers to recognize the truth, only to then empower them to make change. His ability to do this is rare on television — heck, it’s almost unheard of in that sense. Yet, this segment is another fine reminder of him at his best, and maybe it will cause people to research the WHO a little bit further.

