The Voice season 19 video: See Tamara Jade’s blind audition now!







Leading into the premiere of The Voice season 19 this weekend, why not get a preview of one of the more notable contestants? Let’s introduce you now to Tamara Jade, a woman with a big voice and someone who all of the coaches love so much that they give her a four-chair turn!

In the video below, you can see just what we’re talking about here as Tamara performs a fantastic Lizzo cover with a lot of different flair. She brings the energy up in the room, and you can also hear Kelly Clarkson after the fact talk about how inspiring she is. This is something that will probably be stressed more than ever following auditions this season, mostly because there’s a real cognizance that everyone is looking for a variety of reasons to smile.

While it may be subtle, this performance also does give you a small preview of how The Voice is going to be handling keeping things safe for everyone in this difficult time. In the past Tamara’s family would be backstage with host Carson Daly during the audition process. This time around, they are watching from home and there’s a video feed on them watching her perform. Meanwhile, you can also see the coaches sitting at least six feet apart — making sure the chairs are socially distant is a very important thing when it comes to how the season moves forward.

In the end, we’ll see who Tamara chooses since really, there are no bad options! While someone like Blake Shelton may have the least in common with her musically, we’ve seen already that artists who go with him tend to last a long time. Kelly, meanwhile, knows what sort of avenues are best for singers with this sort of range.

What do you want to see from Tamara Jade on The Voice moving forward?

Who would you pick as your coach of you were her? Be sure to share in the comments! (Photo: NBC.)

