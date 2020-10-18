The Amazing Race season 32 episode 2 sneak peek: The Yield returns







Moving into The Amazing Race 32 episode 2 on CBS later this week, we’re going to see the return of an old-school twist in the Yield. What this does is that it gives one team the power to cause a little chaos for another, as they can slow them down at a predetermined period of time in the race.

So how is it going to factor into Wednesday’s episode? In the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of that as Phil Keoghan introduces the twist within Colombia. Teams are going to be able to find differing hourglasses within the salt mines of Colombia, and from there they can opt to utilize them to their own benefit … provided that this is something they’re seeking out at this point in time. There are a few different things to consider, including how badly do you want to make an enemy this early on in the race.

Ultimately, twists like the Yield and the U-Turn are useful in a couple of different scenarios:

1. You are near the back of the pack, and you want to ensure that nothing else happens to you through the rest of the leg.

2. You are in a position where you really want to make life harder on a specific team. If there’s someone you’re targeting, though, you better hope that it’s someone you are not expecting to see again on the race down the road. There is always a fear of revenge that comes along with this.

