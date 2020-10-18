Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Dwight & Al’s journey







As you prepare for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3 next week, it seems like the show is staying fairly close to its format. Instead of telling one overall story with all of the characters involved, we’re jumping from one batch of people to the next.

For the sake of “Alaska,” the focus here is going to be primarily on the characters of Dwight and Al. Both of them are still searching for something within themselves; yet, at the same time, they’re also going to be searching for something else. They are going to be stuck within this episode doing the bidding of Ginny, who is basically our de-facto Big Bad at the moment. A lot of our heroes are stuck in a position where they are

Below, we’ve got the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 3 synopsis with some more news on the subject of what lies ahead:

Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she’s chasing.

Before we do get to the end of this episode, we think that there’s going to be a little bit more insight on where Al and Dwight’s heads are at. They’ve gone through emotional journeys over the past year — Al in particular had a brief introduction to a totally different world, one that is now off in the distance.

Of course, we are also left now to question whether or not Morgan is going to appear by the end of the episode. After all, he did appear to Daniel Salazar at the conclusion of this weekend’s episode 2.

