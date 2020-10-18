The Vow season 2: Is it renewed at HBO? Premiere date hopes







Is The Vow renewed for a season 2 at HBO? Going into tonight’s finale, it makes some sense to ponder over this very question.

So … what’s the answer? The good news is that the NXIVM-themed docuseries is coming back for another batch of episodes. That was confirmed by the network a number of days ago, so there is no concern over the long-term future. There is a lot that can be explored further within this world, so we just have to wait and see when some of these episodes will arrive.

If we had to speculate, though, we’d say that season 2 will probably come on the air in either late 2021/early 2022. The global health crisis creates as many problems here as with other shows, since you have to get out in different environments and shoot. It’s hard with so many different regulations in place.

Yet, clearly HBO does still think that there is a little bit of life in this subject matter, which is important when you think about long-term viability. It’s hard for a network to be able to assume that a docuseries will remain relevant, so this is a gamble. Yet, there are so many NXIVM-related headlines at the moment that we have to believe we’ll continue to see more within the next year or two.

Our advice, though, is that you continue to exercise patience while you wait for The Vow to come back on the air. We don’t think that this is something that they will be altogether willing to rush into. In addition to waiting to ensure production is ready, they’ll also want the right material and there is also the issue of other programs on the schedule. Timing is very much important, whether it be for The Vow or anything else.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Vow season 2?

