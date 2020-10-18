Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: What can Christmas do?







We’re close to 24 hours removed from the latest Big Brother 22 All-Stars Veto Competition being over, and we have a good sense already of the aftermath.

Interested in some more Big Brother 22 All-Stars video updates? Then watch our latest discussion on the Veto aftermath below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more insight coming soon…

For those who did not know already, Cody won the Power of Veto — with that in mind, he now has the ability to choose who he wants evicted. The options? He’s got in one corner Nicole and in the other Christmas. All sides seem to be pointing towards him wanting to evict Christmas, even if she is easier to beat at the end of the season than Nicole.

Earlier today, we saw Christmas briefly campaign to Cody, indicating that she will campaign for herself more than for Nicole to go. Should she be more aggressive? Probably, since there are some ways to campaign against Nicole that won’t make things altogether personal. For example, discussing jury votes or that Nicole is a bigger threat in mental competitions. Cody told her that he hasn’t made his mind up, even if we do think personally that he has. He probably thinks he can beat everyone at the end and who knows? Maybe he thinks that Nicole would 100% take him to final two, even if we are more skeptical of that very thing.

Christmas does have some time to better secure her fate, but we’re probably going to be waiting for a good while in order to see something happen. The eviction show, after all, is not airing until Thursday night.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 All-Stars now

Is there anything that Nicole can do to secure her future in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, at least in your mind?

Share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back if you’re interested in some additional insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







