Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Will Tariq end up in prison?







Judging from the ending of this past episode, there is one central question as we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 on Starz. What in the world is going to happen to Tariq St. Patrick?

Let’s start with how things transpired at the end of episode 5 — Davis MacLean made a shady deal with Cooper Saxe that the two work together in order to free Tasha. In doing that, they can then arrest and charge Tariq for the murder of his father. Saxe has evidence that Tariq did it — it’s not admissible, but it does at least lay some groundwork for where he can look for more information in the future.

We do think that through most of the second half of the season (premiering, most likely, in December), there are going to be questions as to whether or not Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is going to end up behind bars. We just have a hard time buying into that, given that the show is less exciting if he is locked away. Yet, don’t assume that he is going to get out of this without further punishment — so far, Tasha being in prison is really the only sentencing he’s gotten for killing his father. That doesn’t feel like enough, especially since she didn’t do the deed. We think that a lot of the second part of this season could set up how things fall apart for him. Maybe he loses something with school, or someone close to him dies. Maybe he finds himself in misery underneath Monet’s empire.

Something more is coming for Tariq when it comes to adversity — we’ll just have to see what that is.

What do you want to see happen with Tariq on Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

