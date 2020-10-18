The Conners season 3 spoilers: Katey Sagal still plans to return







With The Conners season 3 poised to premiere in just a matter of weeks, there are of course many different questions worth asking. Take, for example, what the future is going to be for Katey Sagal as Louise.

One of the things that is clear to us is that the Married … with Children and Sons of Anarchy alum is going to be busy trying to juggle both shows. She’s a lead on the upcoming drama Rebel, and she is going to be balancing that with the sitcom. Yet, she’s made it very clear that she has no plans to abandon her Conners post. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Bruce Helford had to say on the subject:

“The first thing that Katey did [after Rebel was picked up] was send us an email saying, ‘Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role.’ Rebel starts production in early November [so] it’s going to be tough for her because she’s going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict. But we’ll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season.”

Ultimately, we do think that this can be possible given that The Conners has a real tendency to balance schedules to the best of their ability. They have been doing this for a good while now with Emma Kenney, who is currently balancing doing the sitcom alongside her role on Shameless, which she has done from the very start. We don’t know if Sagal will be able to appear in every episode, but it’s nice to know that she has no plan to walk away from the series anytime soon. Given Sagal’s pedigree in sitcoms and ability to make people laugh, we definitely consider this great news.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







