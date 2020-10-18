The Blacklist season 8: When could we expect first footage?







As many of you out there are probably aware at this point, The Blacklist season 8 is going to be coming to NBC next month. That’s an exciting proposition, as is the fact that production on the show is also currently underway.

With that in mind, we’re going to turn to the next pertinent question here: When is some of the first footage going to be out there? Odds are, you’ll starting seeing some before too long … but it won’t be right away.

If we had to guess, the easiest thing we could say is that some of the first new promos for the season will be out there once we get to the end of this month or the start of November. That allows the post-production some time to at least work on the premiere — plus, gives NBC some time to promote it. One important thing to remember here is that everyone is going to be promoting shows in a different way this time around, and you have to be prepared to be flexible.

As for what the promo will revolve around, we think a safe guess is Liz working against Reddington and siding with Katarina Rostova. That was the huge twist at the end of the season 7 finale, and while we’re still skeptical of whether or not it will stick forever, they have to at least pay it off in the early going … and make us think that Liz is going to flip.

Oh, and of course it’d be great to see a signature Reddington line or two at some point in there.

