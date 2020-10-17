Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 2 video: This one’s gory…







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 2 is arriving on AMC tomorrow, and we’ve got a lot of confirmation now that things are gonna get creepy. Real creepy. The proof comes in the sneak peek below.

Within this, you have a chance to see what is effectively a storage container stuffed full of walkers, ones who clearly mean business and ones who have no problem dragging some others into their lair. For those who feel like zombies haven’t been altogether scary in this world, this is a chance to see what they can do. Granted, we do wonder why in the world some of these people don’t act sooner — or at the very least run away.

We do know that a good chunk of this episode is going to revolve around Strand and Alicia, as the two of them try to cope with some new circumstances after what we’ve learned when it comes to Virginia and her compound. The show is clearly taking its time giving you a good sense of everything that is going on in this world right now — including the most brutal of stuff.

We don’t think that there is anything within this preview that constitutes a huge spoiler for the remainder of the episode, but we will at least say this: It’s pretty fun to watch, and we’re starting to think that this season is going to get heart-pounding and intense in a very short period of time. We just hope that there’s enough time for everything to connect together at the end of all of this.

