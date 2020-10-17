Dexter season 9: Will Jennifer Carpenter return for limited series?







We know that on one level, it’s ridiculous to wonder as to whether or not Jennifer Carpenter could return to Dexter. The show recently announced a “limited series” revival (call it season 9 if you wish), and the only thing confirmed is that Michael C. Hall will return.

For many years, Carpenter was a stable of the show as Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan — she was acerbic, good at her job, and struggled on many different levels with the fact that her brother was a serial killer once she figured it out. Unfortunately, she’s also dead. It’s hard to imagine how a return to the show would happen for Carpenter under normal circumstances.

Yet, here’s the thing: Dexter has set up a supernatural construct already with Harry, who appears to Dexter as a form of conscience. This could be something that the limited series does with Deb that could continue to feature Carpenter in some context.

For the time being, Jennifer is clearly doing a little bit to pique viewers’ potential interest. Just take a look at her new post on Instagram below! Note that this is obviously no confirmation that she will be back, but we imagine in her head that she’ll be there somehow. While the series may be titled after Hall’s character, she was such an integral part of the series. Deb and Dexter’s relationship defined much of the show, and we would like to think that she would continue to be on his mind, even beyond the grave.

If you didn’t know, Dexter is going to start filming this winter, potentially for a premiere at some point in the fall of 2021. You can read more about early plans over here.

Do you want to see Jennifer Carpenter appear in a Dexter limited series revival?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







