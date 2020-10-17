Blue Bloods season 11: Donnie Wahlberg hints at important discussions







If there’s one thing that we know about Blue Bloods entering season 11, it’s this: There have long been a multitude of opinions among the Reagans. They enter each installment with differing opinions, and eventually they hash them out at the family dinner table. Often, we’ll see a compromise-of-sorts by the end of the episode — one of the central messages of the show is the value of listening to others. You can often learn about yourself in the process.

We know that obviously there is a lot of important stuff to be discussed among the Reagans this coming season, whether it be police reform or the global health crisis. This show hasn’t shied away from current events in the past, so there’s zero reason to think that they would do so here.

As star Donnie Wahlberg says (per TV Insider), important discussions are likely to be had — and they’ll at least feel familiar in terms of their style:

“When topical stuff comes up, the family always has different points of view, so in a lot of these debates, there are multiple opinions.”

The biggest question that we have is simply one in terms of how they are going to play out. For example, how will family dinners work this time around? Will the Reagans be able to find compromise in such a divisive time? We know that viewers may look for some source of peace from this show, so it’ll be interesting to see how that comes about when Blue Bloods (hopefully) returns later this year.

