The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: A video about Clare, love languages







When The Bachelorette episode 2 arrives on ABC Monday night, you’re going to see a particularly notable scene with Clare Crawley. We see a lot of dates on this show that focus on the physical side of things, but this one is all about emotion.

In the video below, you can get a sense of what’s happening as Clare invites her guys to speak to her using words of affirmation — it’s one of the most important love languages out there, and it’s a way for her to understand more how the guys are able to communicate on an intimate level. This is really a big challenge, since these guys probably aren’t used to opening up like this — especially in front of a camera crew and a bunch of other people fighting to be with the same woman. Some will probably handle it better than others.

Ultimately, this entire sequence is a chance for some of the guys to make a big impression in Clare’s mind. We don’t think it’s going to make or break someone’s chances, but every little bit helps when you are dealing with so much competition. (There is one part of this preview that is super-weird — why is Clare standing behind what looks like a prop from a theater production of Romeo & Juliet? There are probably going to be all sorts of weird stuff on this season based on its unique circumstances and setting.)

