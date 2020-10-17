Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: When should the next trailer arrive?







It goes without saying that we’re excited to check out Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 — very much so, in fact. This is an episode that was set up recently big a big cliffhanger, one in which Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean seemingly made a deal. We’re going to be left to wonder for a while as the legitimacy of that — maybe this is another way for Davis to play the US Attorney, but only time will tell there.

We’ve already heard that the series is not going to be returning to Starz until we get around to December, but there are some more questions that we can wonder in the meantime. Take, for example, when the next trailer for the series will arrive.

Want some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further updates coming before too long.

Given what we know about Starz and the way that they market shows, they’re not going to be the sort to make you wait forever to get a better sense of what lies ahead. A new trailer could be coming in November for remaining episodes, and it could at least feature footage from the next few episodes. We think you want a good lead-up here in order to further promote the show — and maybe get eyeballs on it who haven’t watched anything so far.

One thing that a new Power Book II: Ghost trailer should hint at? Possible returns from some familiar faces. For example, you don’t have to show any footage of Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, but we don’t think it would be the worst thing in the world to tease a potential return. Or, give us another familiar face from Power who hasn’t turned up in the sequel yet!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Is there anything you’re looking forward to seeing in a trailer in particular? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some more insight. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







