Lovecraft Country finale: Who is the most likely to die?







As we approach the Lovecraft Country finale, we’ll be the first to admit that we’re afraid. This is a big, ambitious show with a lot of intense stuff around every corner. We’d be giving ourselves a false sense of security to assume that every character is going to get out of this episode in one piece, especially since there is still no confirmation that a season 2 will even happen at HBO.

So for now, who are the top contenders to not make it out of this season alive? Go ahead and take a quick look at that below…

Christina – It feels clear from this vantage point that she could be a goner, given the whole quest of immortality and what she’s fighting for now when it comes to Atticus. We do think there is a lot more to explore with her past and mythology, but aren’t some things better off as a mystery? The writers may think so.

Tic – Given that he’s already involved in an exchange that may cost him his life, you have to assume that he could perish before the end. Yet, we don’t want him to. In the midst of everything else that is possible in this world, isn’t it possible that he could change his predestined fate somehow?

Montrose – He’s gone through a lot in his life, as made apparent from this past episode. Yet, we think there’s a chance that he does have some sort of heroic death, helping to save Atticus much like Tic saved him in time-traveling form during the Tulsa Massacre.

Hippolyta – Are there consequences to the long life and multiple worlds that she’s lived in? We’ll admit that after her hair turned blue and she grew weak in this episode, we were worried over her fate.

The Lovecraft Country finale is poised to air tomorrow night on HBO. Stay tuned for more…

What do you want to see when it comes to the Lovecraft Country finale?

What do you want to see when it comes to the Lovecraft Country finale?

