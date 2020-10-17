The Good Doctor season 4 premiere spoilers: The ‘Frontline’ crisis begins







The Good Doctor season 4 premiere is going to be coming to ABC next month, and the title itself gives a lot away: “Frontline.” We knew that this was going to be an episode geared around the global health crisis, and we’ve now got a further sense of what to expect.

Below, the new synopsis (via SpoilerTV) sets the stage for a lot of the action and drama that you are going to be seeing throughout here:

Dr. Murphy treats a patient who has an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team has seen before; Dr. Claire Browne continues to work through her grief, still reeling from Dr. Neil Melendez’s death.

The first that is worth noting here is that there is no significant time jump from the end of last season to the start of this one. After all, Claire still seems to be in mourning — while we don’t want to see her suffer (she’s been through so much already), we don’t want the series to gloss over Melendez’s death. It also seems like this lack of a jump suggests that this episode will revolve around the early days of the pandemic. At the time that Shaun treats this patient, the world may not be altogether familiar with the virus just yet. That could create a sense of panic and desperation — we’ve seen the team handle a difficult situation like this before, but this is exponentially larger in scale and won’t be going away anytime soon.

On a personal note, we know already that this is a virus that will keep Shaun and Lea apart — meaning that, basically, they’ll have to kick off the early days of their relationship in atypical circumstances.

