Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: A new luxury competition







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we had a chance to see a little something that we did not expect at all. Think in terms of a new luxury competition!

What makes this one rather unique, though, is that players in the house were seemingly paired up with someone from the jury, and they could each have a chance to win some money. Christmas was melting down about it immediately after the fact, and it sounds like Nicole and Memphis each won $10,000. Her problem wasn’t that she lost, but rather that she didn’t pick Memphis to compete with her and she felt like she betrayed him.

Interested in getting some other Big Brother 22 All-Stars video updates? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have more news coming up soon.

It’s a little strange to think about and/or imagine how this competition worked given the difficult times that we’re all in — how did the jury and the houseguests communicate? Did they? It was probably in a way that was safe, but that’s just about it. They all did seem to enjoy the competition, so maybe we’ll get a chance to see this play out on Monday.

We’re closing in on the nomination ceremony now and, at the moment, our feeling is that you’re probably going see Christmas and Nicole nominated. While the nominations technically don’t matter all that much, we do believe that Enzo will want to ensure that he doesn’t do anything to jeopardize his relationship with Cody, who probably puts a lot of stock in the fact that he has never been nominated all season. You have to play to certain egos within the game as much as possible!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Big Brother 22 house

What do you want to see when it comes to the Big Brother 22 live feeds moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







