The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Dodgeball – Clare Crawley chaos







Coming up on The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC this Monday, there is going to be a date all about dodgeball. What could possibly go wrong here? Well, here’s the short answer: A lot. There’s a lot that can go wrong. This is what happens every season when you throw a lot of testosterone-laden guys who are all desperate to impress only one woman. There is going to be chaos, especially in this particular situation — there are two teams, and only one of them is going to get some additional time with Clare Crawley at an after-party.

Ultimately, things are not going to go according to plan. For more insight on this, be sure to check out the full episode 2 synopsis:

Ten amazing bachelors are revved up and ready to compete in an all-out dodgeball game with the winning team going to an after party, while the losing team slinks home. One man on the losing side decides to crash the party, inciting a tense confrontation with the winners right in front of Clare. What could possibly go wrong? Another jaw-dropping moment springs from one earnest young man’s attempts to explain why he just had to be among Clare’s suitors. How will that answer sit with our determined Bachelorette?

The night of the rose ceremony, one man tries to grab Clare first, but she is determined to talk to the group date party crasher before that. Is he going home? But the evening is about to heat up even more when another suitor challenges Clare about the action at the dodgeball date. It’s a bumpy start on the road to love.

We’ll be honest — the other guys may not like the party-crasher, but it’s kinda dumb that a dodgeball game can impact the future of your life. Why follow the rules when you don’t really have to? You just have to explain yourself the right way.

