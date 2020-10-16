Shark Tank: GarmaGuard, Rumpl Blankets, Touch Up Cup, & SparkCharge







Tonight the Shark Tank season 12 premiere is going to air on ABC, and you’ll get a chance to see GarmaGuard, Rumpl Blankets, Touch Up Cup, & SparkCharge. All four of these companies are coming into the Tank with the hope being that they can secure an investment.

(For those who don’t know, Shark Tank filmed this year in Las Vegas with additional health and safety measures taken.)

Want to get a few more details all about what to expect? Then take a look at the synopsis, some descriptions of the products, and sneak peeks below!

“1201” – A father and his 15-year-old son from Cincinnati, Ohio, help the Sharks get creative while sharing their solution for storing paint efficiently. Two tech-savvy entrepreneurs from Somerville, Massachusetts, put the pedal to the metal when they show off their portable electric vehicle charger. A husband and wife from Milltown, New Jersey, think they can smell success as they pitch their product designed to keep garments safe from bacteria and odor, while an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, tries to convince the Sharks he’s brought blankets into the 21st century on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and guest Shark Blake Mycoskie.

GarmaGuard – We’ll admit that they’ve got a pretty compelling pitch! This is a company that is looking to keep your clothing odor-free and also as fresh and free of harmful bacteria as possible. It’s easy to apply, and something that may be all the more needed in times like this.

Rumpl Blankets – This is a great idea for an evolution to the blanket — something all of us use! They can be used indoors or outdoors, they’re cozy, and they are also extremely environmentally-conscious. They also are great at resisting stains or getting pet hair caught up in them. So what’s the concern? The valuation here is huge — and we’re not sure that the Sharks will want to bite.

SparkCharge – This is a pretty easy product to explain — it’s a portable charging station for your electric vehicle! The idea here is to erase common concerns, including the struggle for car owners to find a charging station and also the time it can take for them to charge back up.

Touch Up Cup – Think of this as a way to make it so much easier to store paint without the mess or the hassle — the name really explains a lot in terms of the purpose here! It’s the creation of a teenager, and he and his dad have already laid the groundwork for success. Here’s the only issue — neither one of them is working on it full-time. How are you going to get an investor?

