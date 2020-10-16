Dexter season 9: Limited series won’t undo controversial ending







With the upcoming Dexter season 9 revival, there is going to be a chance for a further sense of overall closure for the title character. Yet, nobody is approaching this as a way to rewrite the history of everything that already happened.

Speaking in a new interview as a part of the THR Top 5 Podcast, executive producer Clyde Phillips (who is returning to the series after not being a part of the final seasons) explained that there are no plans for the writers to just pretend as though the original, controversial ending didn’t happen:

“We’re not undoing anything … We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

This does mean that Dexter Morgan did leave Miami and live what seemed to be a solitary life as a lumberjack … or at least he did for a time. The important thing to remember here is that the original finale took place many years ago, and we have a feeling that a lot has happened in Dexter’s life since then. He may not be in the same place.

The largest question mark that we’ve got at the moment pertains to Dexter’s sister Debra, who was seemingly killed off in the finale. Yet, we think that Jennifer Carpenter is so iconic to the series that it’s pretty hard to imagine the revival without her. How can the writers find a way to include her … if they possibly can?

One more thing — based on what we saw from Phillips in his podcast, we don’t get the sense that the new series is going to be leading into a bunch of other chapters. It seems instead to be a way to give this series, and the Dexter character, more closure.

The new Dexter is going to film this coming winter, and it could premiere in fall 2021.

