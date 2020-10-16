Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where is Memphis Garrett – Julie Chen interview?







Are you looking for the Memphis Garrett – Julie Chen interview following tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode? Within this piece, we’ve got a little more info on that subject!

Let’s start with this: You’re going to be waiting for a little bit to see Julie’s extended interview with the fifth-place finisher. It’s something that will be made available on the official Big Brother Facebook page on Friday. This interview will feature Julie trying to break down Memphis’ game further, and hopefully give us a little bit of an opportunity to understand him better. He proved that he was a good competitor this season, but that he struggled to get to know people on a personal level. He was too much about game and not about relationships — because of that game focus, though, he made it to the final two with Dan in his first season.

We have a hard time imagining that we’re ever going to see Memphis on Big Brother ever again — he wasn’t exactly popular this time around. There was at one point a lot of intrigue around him being back on the show, but it feels like some of that faded by the time he ended up getting HoH for the first time — let alone anything that happened after the fact.

Do you think Memphis Garrett was the right choice to be evicted tonight on Big Brother 22?

