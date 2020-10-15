The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Jason gets Clare Crawley’s first date!







Even though The Bachelorette this season may look and feel different than any other in memory, rest assured that the show itself is going to try to operate as usual. There will still be one-on-one dates within the bubble environment behind the scenes, and there is still going to be plenty of drama. We think that a lot of what you saw earlier this week is all the evidence you need of that.

So what is going to be the most important part of next week’s all-new episode? It may very well prove to be Jason getting to go on the first one-on-one date of the season. The two are going to have some time to bond, and it should serve as a pretty big counterpoint to some of what you see over on the group date.

For more, be sure to check out the full The Bachelorette episode 2 synopsis below:

“1602” – Clare left no doubt the first night that she knew what she was looking for and let the men know it! Nine eager suitors get the opportunity to impress Clare as they learn how to communicate through the languages of love. Jason is the lucky bachelor to go on the first one-on-one date, but will he reveal some dark secrets from his youth and still be able to gain Clare’s acceptance? Then things turn really intense when 10 men show off something totally different – competing in a revealing game of dodgeball. Clare’s explosive moment with one suitor leads to an immediate reaction. Another bachelor, uncomfortable with the dodgeball competition, plans to confront Clare about her behavior as the drama is ratcheted up from the very start of her journey on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Sound fun? It probably will be for us watching at home … but a little less for those who are actually having to take part in this “revealing game.”

