Supernatural season 15 episode 16 spoilers: Back to Sam & Dean’s past







If you do love some Winchester brothers-style nostalgia, Supernatural season 15 episode 16 next week should prove to be right up your alley. That is, at the very least, what some early details of what lies ahead suggest. We’re going to have a chance to flash back in here to some of the earlier days of Sam and Dean — the case they are working on, in fact, could tie all the way back to their childhood! We hope that this is an episode that celebrates a lot of what the show has been, and it can find a way to hone in somewhat on what the show is in the process.

Curious to get some more insight? Then be sure to check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 16 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin (#1516). Original airdate 10/22/2020.

This feels like one of those episodes that could be standalone in nature, but one of the things that we’ve definitely learned over the years is that Supernatural has a real knack for faking you out with some of that here and there. We wouldn’t be shocked if this story in the past impacts the future, or is at least tied in with something that is a little bit more serialized in nature.

No matter how this upcoming story is presented, there is one thing we feel confident about: It’s going to be a fun, memorable hour of TV. It should also help to prepare us on an emotional level for the big final stretch.

