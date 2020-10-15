Supernatural season 15 episode 15 spoilers: Show EP on Amara’s return







When Supernatural season 15 episode 15 arrives on The CW tonight, there are a lot of big things to anticipate — of course, many of them are tied in some shape or form to Amara. Chuck’s sister previously had an enormous role a few seasons back, and now Emily Swallow is back to reprise it. Within her story arc, she’s going to find herself in a difficult spot — one where Sam and Dean could be coming to her with an interesting request. The brothers have their own history with Amara, and we would imagine that this is going to put a lot of these characters in a most interesting spot moving forward.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is a little bit of what executive producer Andrew Dabb had to say about what’s coming:

“In season 11, she made the choice to give up on vengeance and essentially try to work things out with Chuck. They’ve had their bumps along the way. I wouldn’t say they have the best relationship, but it’s one thing to not have the best relationship, and it’s another thing to turn against your only sibling … So, when she gets called back in, I think the question is: Is she coming back as an ally to our guys or is she coming back in as a spoiler, someone to throw a wrench in the works in terms of their plans to hopefully, fingers crossed, stop God?”

To summarize what Dabb is saying here … it’s not going to be easy. This is going to be one of the tougher tasks that Sam and Dean have to deal with in the final season, and it’s probably not something that is going to be resolved right away. Just remember that old saying — if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

