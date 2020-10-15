Magnum PI season 3 premiere date: Is there hope for it this year?







Earlier this week, official premiere dates were announced for a number of CBS’ shows — but there were a few others, unfortunately, left waiting in the wings. One of those just so happens to be Magnum PI. We know that the cast and crew are working out in Hawaii, but there is no clear confirmation as to when it will be back on the air.

So what is the holdup? What is CBS waiting for? We should note that there may not be one single reason for the delay, but rather a combination of things.

First and foremost, remember this: The network would probably like its entire Friday lineup of MacGyver, Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods to all premiere on the same night. Blue Bloods only recently started production — MacGyver hasn’t yet, but presumably they have episodes left over from the spring. For marketing purposes, it makes sense for the lineup to launch all at once — this is likely a primary consideration here.

Also, remember that some Friday premiere dates in November are a little tricky. Premiering on November 27 (Black Friday) is almost certainly off the table since it’s notoriously a terrible day for TV viewing. The week before may also be tricky — it’s not exactly an awesome idea to premiere, only to then go off the air again the following week. An early December premiere date feels possible — after all, the writers made it clear that the hope is for the season to start airing “before the end of the year.” There’s just no specific timetable beyond that. It’s still possible Magnum PI comes on in December, but there’s probably a reason why the premiere date wasn’t announced. It may have to do with the network taking their time, ensuring that they have the best possible spot to launch all three of their Friday shows.

Before the end of the year https://t.co/UmPycq87Rz — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) October 15, 2020

