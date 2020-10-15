





Is A Double Shot at Love new tonight on MTV? In this article, we’ll of course hand down a little more information on that subject — and then, while we’re at it, give you a good sense as to what the future could hold!

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode arriving on the network tonight. What gives with that? It’s all due to the fact that last week marked the season 2 reunion, and ultimately, there is no more story left to tell … at least for now.

What we can say is that all of the billing for last week’s episode suggested that it was the end of season 2 — meaning effectively that there is still a chance that there could be a little bit of something more in the future. We think that there will at least be some interest in more of this, or at least more featuring Pauly D and Vinny on their journey to find everlasting happiness. Pauly may already be there given that he and Nikki have been together for a good while now. Can it really last?

Of course, there is going to be a chance to at least see Pauly and Vinny later this year — MTV announced earlier that season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going to be premiering next month. That means that you won’t be waiting too long, even in these hard times, to see some of your favorites back on the show. Go ahead and consider that quite the relief at a time where a lot of other shows are currently off the air/not coming back soon.

Hopefully, more news on Double Shot at Love will come out over the coming weeks.

