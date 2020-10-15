Is Tiffany Haddish leaving The Last OG after season 4 renewal?







Today, the news was first announced by TBS that The Last OG is coming back for a season 4 … but there are some question marks. Take, for example, the status of longtime star Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish first signed up for the Tracy Morgan series prior to becoming a household name — yet, her breakout role in Girls Trip happened fairly early on into the show’s run. We’ve long wondered if there would be a time when she wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore, and TVLine reports that Haddish is not a part of the names in the press release for the upcoming season. The network has not, however, confirmed that she will be departing.

Ultimately, this is a situation where you’ll have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach to the future of the show. It’s possible that Haddish could return, but not as a full-time cast member. This is something that we’ve seen time and time again with shows like this, so it wouldn’t come as a shock to see her go this route. Tiffany herself hasn’t said anything about her future status with the series as of yet.

What we do know with some certainty is this: The Last OG has become an incredibly important series for TBS as of late. In addition to drawing some solid ratings, it has one of the network’s bigger names in Morgan in the cast. Also, we do think that we’re at a time in the world right now where we all need an escape. Comedy is perhaps more important than it’s ever been before.

Of course, this is one of those developing stories where there will probably be more announcements over the course of the coming days/weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for some of that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last OG

Do you want to see Tiffany Haddish stick around on The Last OG season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







