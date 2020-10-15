Dexter season 9 promo: Showtime teases limited series return







If you missed the shocking news yesterday, there is going to be a Dexter season 9 coming to Showtime in limited series form! This isn’t something that we expected to see, but nonetheless something we’re very-much excited to have. Think of it as a chance for redemption following the disappointing conclusion to the series — we’ll defend season 5 more than most, but the first four seasons were far and away the show’s best.

To go along with the big announcement, there is also now a new teaser hyping up the series’ return. We’re not going to pretend as though there is a lot of new information within the video below, mostly because production has yet to even start. You’re going to be waiting a while to see anything substantial here, given that Dexter is not returning until we get around to 2021.

Nonetheless, we already do have a lot of questions rolling around in the back of our mind. Think in terms here of whether or not we’re going to be seeing Dexter Morgan (series finale spoiler alert) stop his current gig as a lumberjack and return to society. Also, are we never going to see Deb again after her death? The finale ended with so many left turns that it’s going to be harder for the show to come back and feel like what it once was.

Still, we’re excited, especially with original showrunner Clyde Phillips back. (He departed after season 4, hence why there were so many big changes to the overall quality in the seasons that followed.) We know that there was an ending that Phillips would have preferred to the one the original Dexter got — we’re hesitant to say it here in case the revival actually ends that way, but let’s just say that it would have been far more interesting than what we actually got.

